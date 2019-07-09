3 of 5 suspected bandits arrested with alleged stolen items

Three of five suspected bandits were arrested and “almost all of the stolen items” have been recovered, the Guyana Police Force said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the other suspects. Those in custody are all residing in Charlestown, Georgetown, police said.

The armed robbery was committed at Recht door Zee, West Bank Demerara about 7 pm on Monday.

“The 27-year-old victim of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown was in company with two others walking along the Recht-door-Zee Public Road when they were accosted by the suspects and she was relieved of her jewelry, cash and phone,” investigators were told.

Police said the suspects, who were armed with cutlasses and a handgun, fled the scene but about 30 minutes later three of them were arrested at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara with the stolen items.