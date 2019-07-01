Taxi driver accused of drunken driving dies in police lockups

An Essequibo Coast taxi driver, who was arrested on two counts of alleged drunken driving, was early Monday morning found dead in a lockup at the Suddie Police Station.

The Guyana Police Force said 39-year old Lallbachan Bachan of 21 Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast was “discovered lifeless” at about 6:10 am.

Lawmen said Bachan was the lone prisoner in the cell and the body bore no marks of violence.

He was arrested on June 28 on two arrest warrants for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bachan was pronounced dead on arrival at the Suddie Public Hospital.