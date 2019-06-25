GECOM Chairman resigns

President David Granger Tuesday morning met former Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice (Ret’d) James Patterson, who has since demitted office.

Government’s Department of Public Information reported that President Granger thanked Justice Patterson for his service over the past 20 months. The former GECOM Chair resigned on Monday thereby rendering that post vacant.

The decision by the former GECOM Chair to demit office is in keeping with the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) that his appointment was “flawed” and thereby unconstitutional.

The Government of Guyana reiterates its acceptance of the CCJ ruling in the case of Zulfikar Mustafa and the Attorney General of Guyana and the Chairman of the GECOM.

Justice Patterson was appointed as GECOM Chair in October, 2017.