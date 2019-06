LIVE COVERAGE: Consequential orders on Caribbean Court of Justice decisions on no-confidence motion, GECOM Chairmanship

Caribbean Court of Justice post-judgment hearing on consequential orders and costs in two sets of cases from Guyana. Last Tuesday the Court determined that the process that was followed in the appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission was flawed and in breach of the Constitution. In the second set of cases, the CCJ determined, among other things, that last December’s motion of no confidence was properly passed by the Guyana National Assembly.