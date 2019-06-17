Woman, toddler hit down near Stabroek Market

A woman and a toddler were knocked down while crossing Brickdam, Georgetown, near Demico, eyewitnesses said.

A speeding car, driven by a woman, fled the scene after an angry crowd converged, persons at the scene said.

The pedestrian, believed to be in her 20s, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital. She was surrounded by emergency responders of the Guyana Fire Service as she laid on a stretcher and wore a neck brace.

The whereabouts of the driver were not immediately known. She was not seen at the Brickdam Police Station.