BREAKING: AFC approves Ramjattan for prime ministerial candidate

The Alliance For Change delegates at their National Conference on Saturday voted overwhelmingly for Khemraj Ramjattan to be that party’s prime ministerial candidate, a party spokesman said.

Earlier Saturday, Ramjattan was voted in unopposed as the AFC leader.

If A Partnership for National Unity agrees, that will mean Ramjattan will replace incumbent Moses Nagamootoo.

Nagamootoo left the conference before the vote on the motion, saying he did not want to give the impression that he was influencing the process.