Jaipaul Sharma shifted to Public Infrastructure Ministry

Minister Jaipaul Sharma has been shifted from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure as its Junior Minister, sources said.

Asked for the reason, the source would only say the move was “to enhance public administration”.

Sharma, as Junior Finance Minister, had been named as having met with representatives of the Princess Group that the time had expressed an interest in running a casino at the state-owned Marriot-branded hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

The contact had, according to the privately-owned Kaieteur News, included correspondence.

Sharma, of the Justice For All Party (JFAP), had been in charge of the several forensic audits into state-owned entities.

Beyond that, Sharma had very little responsibility in the Finance Ministry whether or not Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan was in Guyana.

JFAP is a member of the loosely-knit A Partnership for National Unity which is in a governing coalition with the Alliance For Change.