2 electrocuted, others injured at Providence Stadium

A technician and a driver were Tuesday electrocuted and two others were injured during the installation of surveillance cameras at the northern side of the Guyana National Stadium.

Dead are 16-year old Krishna Chan, a technician employed with Smart Teck Solution located at Lot 11A Kersaint Park, LBI, East Coast Demerara, and a Canter driver named ‘Anthon’ of Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Chan resided at Lot 98 Lusignan Pasture, East Coast Demerara.

Technician, 24-year old Aftab Umrao told police that a crane made contact with an electrical wire resulting in the deaths and injuries.

“According to Umrao, Krishna had the wire to do the job wrapped around his neck, whilst Anthon and Culley were holding the metal pole which was attached to a crane on the canter that was lifting it and Umrao was feeding the wire to Krishna. The top of the pole touched the high voltage GPL (Guyana Power and Light) wire, causing Krishna and Anton to be electrocuted ” police said.

Umrao, who resides at Lot 96 West Half, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, received minor injuries, and 53-year old Brian Culley, a porter, of Lot 9 Vigilance, East Coast Demerara, was burnt to the palm of his left hand.

Chan was burnt on the torso, arms and face beyond recognition while Anthon showed no sign of visible injuries. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

Their bodies were taken to the Lyken Funeral Home, awaiting post mortem examination.

Culley and Umrao were treated for their injuries at the Georgetown Hospital and sent away.