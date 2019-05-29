Stabroek Market bandit nabbed with gun after robbing vendors; search on for ‘Awara’

One of two Stabroek Market area robbers was early Wednesday morning arrested with a gun in his possession shortly after robbing three vendors of cash and other items outside the downtown business district, the Guyana Police Force said.

The law enforcement agency said the man was nabbed by police patrolling the area minutes after the vendors were robbed with an unlicensed .38 revolver with four matching rounds of ammunition.

The robbery occurred about 02:10 am on Wednesday.

“Stringent efforts are being made to apprehend the other suspect who managed to elude the lawmen; he has been identified and goes by the alias ‘Awara’,” police said.

Police took credit for a drop in crime around Stabroek Market. “An increased and concentrated Police presence in and around the Stabroek Market block recently, has so far resulted in a decrease in reported incidents of crime,” police said.