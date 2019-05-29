Ghana President to visit Guyana next month

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to visit Guyana next month and he and his Guyanese counterpart, David Granger, are due to discuss energy cooperation, among several other areas.

Granger announced, in a speech at the accreditation of Ghana’s non-resident High Commissioner, Professor Abena Pokua Adompim Busia, that Akufo-Addo would visit Guyana from June 11th to 12th.

“We are confident that this visit will result in practical measures aimed at enhancing relations and cooperation between our two states, particularly in the fields of agriculture, culture, energy, environment, investment, petroleum production, private sector cooperation, tourism and transportation,” President Granger announced Wednesday.

President Granger noted that Ghana and Guyana are joined by ties of blood, history and common interests. Guyana joined in heralding Ghana’s Independence in 1957. Some cultural organizations observe, annually, the 6th of March as Ghana Day.

Ghana and Guyana established diplomatic relations on 14th May, 1979.

“Our relations are founded on mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for international law and treaties and the maintenance of international peace and security,” he said.

Granger and Akufo-Addo met last year at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference, and again this year, during his visit to Cuba.