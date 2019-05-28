European techniques for improving Georgetown

Guyana’s capital, Georgetown, is poised to learn a few strategies from northern Europe, under the auspices of an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)-sponsored seminar, “Urban Workshop: Learning from the Nordic Experience” taking place this week in Copenhagen, Denmark and Malmö, Sweden, City Hall said Tuesday.

Deputy Mayor, Alfred Mentore, along with other Latin American and the Caribbean mayors and municipal technical officers, is joining his peers from five Nordic countries—Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden—at the workshop.

City Hall said the workshop is part of the IDB Cities Network platform for supporting the exchange of knowledge, lessons learned and good practices in the field of environmental, economic and social sustainability among cities.

“The workshop will examine a number of areas and initiatives, including integrated transportation systems, city planning for bicycles, the smart city and applications to enhance the quality and performance of urban services, green inclusive city and intelligent lighting, climate-resilient neighbourhoods against flooding, and the development of sustainable housing and urban development projects,” City Hall said in a statement.

Mentore is expected to share his knowledge from the international workshop with the City Council in order to enhance developmental works in the municipality, City Hall added.

The workshop is being sponsored and hosted by the Housing and Urban Development Division of the IDB, the Nordic Development Fund, the Confederation of Danish Industry, the City of Copenhagen and the City of Malmö.

All travel, accommodation and related expenses for this workshop are covered by the IDB, the municipal administration added. The workshop began on Monday and will conclude on Wednesday.