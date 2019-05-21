ExxonMobil Guyana partners with Waramuri Village to refurbish recreational ground

ExxonMobil Guyana has partnered with the Silver Sands Sports Club in Waramuri Village, Barima-Waini, (Region One), to refurbish the recreational ground in the community, the company said in a statement.

The facility was commissioned last Saturday.

President of Silver Sands Sports Club, Rowena Williams said this has been a dream of several senior citizens of Waramuri. She remarked that the refurbishment was truly a community effort.

ExxonMobil Guyana was represented at the event by Senior Director, Public and Government Affairs, Deedra Moe and Community Relations Manager, Suzanne De Abreu.

Delivering brief remarks, Moe indicated that ExxonMobil Guyana is pleased to partner with the sports club on such a useful facility.

“It is an opportunity to promote exercise, to promote youth development through sports… and really an opportunity to gather as family and friends as a larger community, working together and being one,” she continued.

ExxonMobil Guyana has made an overall contribution of about GYD$10 million over two years to refurbish the sports ground and supply equipment.