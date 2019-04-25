Cocaine-in-fire extinguisher bound for flight intercepted, 4 arrested – CANU

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said Thursday it foiled a plan to smuggle cocaine in a fire extinguisher on an outgoing flight.

“The suspected narcotic was unearthed concealed in a fire extinguisher believed to be destined for placement on an aircraft for an international destination at CJIA (Cheddi Jagan International Airport),” CANU said in a statement.

The law enforcement agency said its agents Tuesday night raided a house at 26 Timehri, East Bank Demerara, and intercepted the cocaine.

Four men are expected to be arraigned in a Lower Court on Friday. They are Dinesh Dias, Anthony Collins, Seenarine Mathura and Mohamed Inshan.