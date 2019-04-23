Two arrested for shooting death of driver-mechanic

Police on Wednesday said they arrested two suspects in connection with the gunning down of a driver-mechanic at Kuribrong Trail, Potaro River, on Easter Monday.

“Two suspects are in custody assisting with the investigation. The autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday),” police said.

A gold miner, Elon Thomas, who the assailants believed had witnessed the shooting incident, fled from his abductors. Other sources said Thomas has since told police he did not see who opened fire and killed 34-year old Perion “Redman” Bobb of 23 Caribese Hill, Bartica.

That incident occurred at about 4:30 pm last Sunday. Bobb received a gunshot wound to the stomach.

“A male who was an occupant of the vehicle that the deceased was driving when the shooting occurred, was reportedly abducted by the suspects but managed to escape,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The assailants were reportedly among a group of men who had arrived in a truck.

The incident allegedly stemmed from Bobb witnessing a miner stripping a truck belonging to Clifford Fordyce less than one month ago. The parts were installed on another truck owned by a man believed to be the mastermind of the killing of Bobb.