Gold mine driver shot dead at Kuribrong; WCD gold miner abducted

A driver in the gold mining district of Ubana, Kuribrong, who witnessed the stripping of a truck, was Sunday shot dead in the interior and a gold miner abducted, a miner said.

The miner could only identify the dead man as Nick or Peron of Bartica. He is said to be about 29 years old.

The man, who witnessed the gunning down of Nicholas, was allegedly taken away against his will, the miner said. The abducted person has been identified as Elon Thomas of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara. He operates a mining concession along with his wife, Phulmattie Persaud.

Police have since been alerted that they should be on the lookout for a man named ‘Pak’ and several other men aboard a truck with the marking, “Not Guilty.”

Sunday’s incident allegedly stemmed from Nicholas witnessing the stripping of Clifford Fordyce’s truck two weeks ago and the stealing of the parts. The miner alleged that the parts were installed on Pak’s truck.

Miners fear that if police do not swiftly intercept the truck with Pak and the other suspects, they could elude lawmen by turning off at 14 miles and head to Omai, Sherima or Georgetown.

Alternatively, they could branch off at 23 miles and head to Sherima or Issano.