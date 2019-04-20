President Granger completes cancer therapies; light workload, fewer public engagements recommended

President David Granger on Saturday completed radiotherapy treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and has been advised to avoid a heavy workload and have few public engagements for the time being, Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba Halim Majeed said Saturday.

“In terms of his resumption of official duties, they have cautioned against too heavy a work load immediately and have advised that care must be taken in pursuing excessive public engagements at this time.

“Granger is due to return to Guyana on April 20, more than two weeks after he returned to Cuba for radiotherapy for that type of blood cancer,” the envoy said.

Majeed said the Guyanese leader completed his regime of radiotherapy in Cuba successfully. “There has been no complication in this cycle of treatment and his medical specialists are looking forward to his recovery and his return to normalcy,” he said.

The President will continue a schedule of medication prescribed by his doctors and, according to Majeed, is expected to return to Cuba at a time to be determined by his Cuban medical team.

President Granger has iterated his gratitude to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Raúl Castro, First Vice-President of Cuba Salvador Valdés Mesa, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Ambassador in Guyana Narciso Reinaldo Socorro, the Medical Team at CIMEQ (the Havana hospital where the President has been receiving treatment), the CARICOM Caucus in Cuba, and the many colleagues, friends and well-wishers who have extended best wishes for his full recovery and have prayed for his return to good health and physical well-being.

The President has already undergone several rounds of chemotherapy in Cuba.

He had been undergoing medical checkups in Trinidad last year, at which time his doctors had advised that he pursue advanced treatment in Cuba.