COPA Airlines says flight left Guyana safely

Georgetown, Guyana, April 8, 2019 – Copa Airlines Monday night said all 127 passengers and six crew members onboard Flight 255 are safe following a false report of an explosive device aboard the aircraft earlier in the day at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (formerly Timehri).

Following the alarm which was raised just prior to the scheduled 14:24 hrs departure of the flight, Copa Airlines said it “immediately activated security protocols.”

“Passengers and crew were disembarked for inspection and ranks of the Guyana Police Force bomb-disposal unit launched a search of the aircraft. After confirming no explosive device was found, the alarm was determined to be false,” the carrier said.

The Panamanian Copa Airlines said it “worked closely with Guyana security officials during the inspection process.”

Following their clearance, Flight 255 departed at 5:42 (Guyana Time) arriving at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City at 8:44 hrs (Panama time).