Bomb-scare on COPA flight which was scheduled to depart Guyana – authorities

Guyanese police and other authorities at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Monday confirmed there was a bomb-scare aboard a COPA Airlines plane that caused a delayed departure from Guyana.

‘A’ Division Commander, Assistant Police Commissioner Marlon Chapman confirmed that the law enforcement agency received a report of the threat at about 2:30 Monday afternoon.

He said detectives and members of the bomb-disposal unit did a sweep of the aircraft and there was no report of an explosive device.

Chapman said no one has been arrested in connection with the threat that was reportedly made by a caller to an office at the CIJA.

A top officer of the Criminal Investigations Department told Demerara Waves Online News that passengers were asked to disembark while the bomb-disposal experts and sniffer dogs checked the plane for explosives.