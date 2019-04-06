Murder accused dies after beating in prison

A man accused of murder died late Friday night in hospital, three days after he was severely beaten by fellow inmates at the Lusignan Prison, police said.

Dead is 30-year old Shaheed Ali of Albouystown, Georgetown.

Police said the remanded prisoner was beaten by unknown prisoners on April 3 in Bay 1 at the East Coast Demerara penitentiary.

The inmate was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he reportedly underwent surgery for a fractured skull earlier Friday.

He died hours later, police said.