Digicel gears up Essequibo Coast students

More than 160 nursery, primary and secondary students from 13 classes at a privately-owned school on the Essequibo Coast are now better geared to go to school, with assistance from Digicel (Guyana), the telecoms company said Friday.

Digicel said during the hosting of its 4th annual Triple Treat event in Essequibo, representatives visited the Al-Madinah Islamic Academy where they donated a quantity of backpacks.

Receiving the items was Principal of the Academy Thakechand Ramnauth who noted that the school provides for 163 nursery, primary and secondary students.

While the school is privately-run and requires a fee, there are a number of students who come from conditions that are less than favorable. Ramnauth noted that it is possible for these students to attend school because of donors and sponsorship. The students are spread across the coast from Charity to Supenaam.

Digicel was pleased to have had the opportunity to contribute to the educational well-being of these students “We always welcome the opportunity to give back in whatever way we can. The fact that we can have an impact on the lives of youth and children in communities we have a strong presence is always heartening to us,” Vidya Sanichara noted at the simple handing over last Sunday in Anna Regina. The principal also noted that the donation would go a far way for some of the students that come from challenging circumstances as that would help the school meet the needs of these students.

“We would like to thank Digicel for thinking of us. I know it will be good for the children and I am certain that this will make them smile and help them in a large way. We are very grateful,” he said.

The backpacks will be distributed throughout the 13 classes from nursery to secondary to those students that are in need.

