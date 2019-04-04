Education Ministry revamping nursery education

The Ministry of Education has begun laying the groundwork to revamp the delivery of education to nursery-aged learners, government’s Department of Public Information said.

The National Early Childhood Education Conference, which opened at the Guyana Marriott Hotel on Thursday, is themed “Investing in quality early childhood education for successful lifelong learning” .

The two-day nursery education sector conference is expected to revamp the way education is delivered to nursery level learners and is in keeping with the ministry’s aim to modernise education, eliminate illiteracy and improve tolerance within the education sector.

Assistant Chief Education Officer (Nursery), Samantha Williams cited the importance of quality education from the onset. “We strive to build a Guyana where citizens are offered equal and equitable opportunities to be educated and to realise their true potential,” she was quoted as saying.

Several breakout sessions will be facilitated in areas ranging from identifying and supporting learners with developmental delays to literacy and empowering and engaging fathers in schools.

“The National Early Childhood (Education) Conference promises to be an exciting one that will undoubtedly raise an awareness in how we provide learning experiences to suit the needs, interests and abilities of our learners,” she added.

Over the last few years, the ministry invested heavily in interventions geared at improving student performance at all levels nationally.