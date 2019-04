Fire was Tuesday afternoon raging at the Region 7 bond/garage in Bartica, residents confirmed.

Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford, who was at the scene of the fire at First Avenue, said firefighters were trying desperately to save nearby buildings.

A number of vehicles and the bond were destroyed.

Bradford said the blaze was being aided by a strong and steady breeze. A large quantity of fuel was also stored at the workshop.

There were no immediate reports of injury.