Fly Jamaica passengers refund from US$200,000 bond pending closure notice – GCAA

Cash-strapped Fly Jamaica, which has shut down operations, is yet to inform the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of its decision so that a US$200,000 bond can be used to refund hundreds of passengers for tickets they had purchased, a top GCAA official said Monday.

Director-General of the GCAA, Retired Lt. Col. Egbert Field told Demerara Waves Online News that his regulatory agency was not yet informed by Fly Jamaica that it has decided to cease operations. “The bond is still standing down until we have something from Fly Jamaica. They have to inform us formally of their closure, then possibly we can activate the bond. Either that or we have positive evidence that they have closed the doors completely and then we will communicate with them,” he said.

While the GCAA could not rely on media reports, Field said if the carrier does not update the regulator on its efforts to source financing, efforts would be made to contact the principals. “If we don’t hear from them shortly, we’ll engage them because the last thing they told us, when we communicated them, they said they were still looking to source financing,” he said.

Fly Jamaica last month informed its staff that it had decided to ground all operations and send them home because of its failure to find cash to restart operations.

The Jamaica-registered carrier suffered a financial blowout on November 9, 2018 when one of its planes crash-landed on making a return emergency landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). One of the Canada-bound passengers died days later at a city hospital and several others had been treated and sent away.

Since then, Fly Jamaica has been facing a number of lawsuits.

Chief Executive Officer of Fly Jamaica, Ronald Reece did not immediately respond to several questions.