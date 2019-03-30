Chinese manganese mine worker dies in North Western Guyana, several others fall ill

One Chinese national died and eight others were air-dashed from the North West District to the Georgetown Public Hospital with respiratory discomfort and other symptoms Director of Guyana’s Regional Health Services, Dr. Kay Shako said Saturday.

She dismissed as “inaccurate” reports in other sections of Guyana’s media that the persons were afflicted with Swine flu.

“We have to wait to see what is the diagnosis…We are yet to confirm. We don’t know what it is,” the Director of Regional Health Services told Demerara Waves Online News.

The workers were reportedly working at a manganese mine owned by the Chinese company, Guyana Manganese Inc. (GMI)

Dr. Shako confirmed that one of the nine persons, who was admitted to the Pakero Hospital in Region One (Barima-Waini), complained of fever, rash and respiratory discomfort. “Since we are up on the alert for measles and immunize-able diseases, we think we should be cautious and deal with it at a more serious nature so they were medivaced to the Georgetown Hospital.

Guyana can seek the assistance from the Caribbean Community-affiliated Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to test for a range of diseases, officials said.