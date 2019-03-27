Gov’t will set aside funds for general elections ahead of CCJ decision

The Guyana Government will ask the National Assembly to approve GYD$3.5 billion to fund the holding of general elections which may be held after final appeals on the no-confidence motion are heard at the Caribbean Court of Justice, President David Granger said Wednesday.

“We are going to ensure that whatever happens at any level of the judicial system, Guyana is going to be prepared,” he said.

Speaking with reporters after receiving credentials from Botswana’s newly-accredited non-resident High Commissioner to Guyana, Tebogo Teko Lily Motshome, the Guyanese leader said that following last Friday’s Guyana Court of Appeal ruling Cabinet has resumed meetings and a financial paper would soon be prepared for the National Assembly.

“We are going to go back to Parliament and make a request to ensure that GECOM (Guyana Elections Commission) has everything it needs. We are committed to having clean elections, credible elections in this country,” he said, adding that he did not know when sittings of the National Assembly would resume.

President Granger had already said on record he would name a date for general elections in keeping with the framework set out by the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission – late November 2019 after house-to-house registration.

Granger was last week poised to name the date, but after the Guyana Court of Appeal invalidated last December’s no-confidence motion because it was not passed by an absolute majority of 34 votes, the functions of government returned to normalcy. The High Court had agreed that the motion had been validly passed with 33 votes.

That’s at least for the time being depending on the final decisions by the CCJ which has set Friday for a case management conference to set a date for submission of arguments and a date for the rulings.

The State and private citizen Compton Reid lost their Guyana Court of Appeal cases on the points that although Charrandass Persaud is a dual citizen and he did not inform the House Speaker that he had planned to vote against the list of candidates from which he had been selected, his vote was still valid.

The Appeal Court also upheld the High Court’s decision that dual citizens could not constitutionally be a candidate and more so a parliamentarian, but a challenge could have only been brought by way of an elections petition or a constitutional motion. The courts here also agreed that immediately after the passage of a no-confidence motion, the President and the Cabinet stand automatically resigned and the President and government remain in office as caretakers to prepare for an election to be held within 90 days.