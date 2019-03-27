British High Commissioner to Guyana named for Honorary Doctorate

The United Kingdom High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn, is named Honorary Graduate for an Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) by Queen’s University Belfast.

Queen’s University is ranked in the top 180 universities in the world. Greg Quinn is a native of Northern Ireland and is expected to be conferred with the award this Summer.

Also among the list of named recipients, is Margaret Murphy, External Lead Advisor for the World Health Organisation (WHO) Patients for Patient Safety Programme and one of WHO’s first 21 patient-advocates.

Queen’s confers honorary degrees upon individuals who have achieved high distinction or given significant service in one or more fields of public or professional life, and who serve as ambassadors for the University and Northern Ireland around the world.

The full list recipients to be awarded honorary degrees is as follows:

Dr Norman Apsley OBE, DSc Econ for services to business and commerce

Jayne Brady MBE, DSc Econ for services to business and commerce

Mark Carruthers OBE, DLit for distinction in broadcasting

Professor Julie Chen, DSc Eng for distinction in engineering

Professor Linda Colley CBE, DLit for distinction in history

Lyse Doucet OBE, DUniv for services to broadcasting

President Zhang Guangjun, DSc for distinction in science

Dame Judith Hackitt, DSc Eng for distinction in engineering

Frank Kirkland, DSc Eng for distinction in engineering

Professor Martin McKee CBE, DMedSc for distinction in medicine and science

Margaret Murphy, DUniv for distinction in public services

Eugene Murtagh, DSc Econ for services to business and commerce

Sean O’Neill, DUniv for distinction in sport

Richard Parkes MBE, DLit (Mus) for services to music

Greg Quinn, LLD for distinction in public services

Jonathan Rea MBE, DUniv for distinction in sport

Clare Smyth MBE, DUniv for services to the hospitality industry

Professor Zhenhua Tang, DSSc for distinction in education.

Queen’s University Belfast presents honorary degrees during Summer and Winter Graduation Weeks in July and December.