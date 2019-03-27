British High Commissioner to Guyana named for Honorary Doctorate

The United Kingdom High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn, is named Honorary Graduate for an Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) by Queen’s University Belfast.
Queen’s University is ranked in the top 180 universities in the world. Greg Quinn is a native of Northern Ireland and is expected to be conferred with the award this Summer.
Also among the list of named recipients, is Margaret Murphy, External Lead Advisor for the World Health Organisation (WHO) Patients for Patient Safety Programme and one of WHO’s first 21 patient-advocates.
Queen’s confers honorary degrees upon individuals who have achieved high distinction or given significant service in one or more fields of public or professional life, and who serve as ambassadors for the University and Northern Ireland around the world.
The full list recipients to be awarded honorary degrees is as follows:
- Dr Norman Apsley OBE, DSc Econ for services to business and commerce
- Jayne Brady MBE, DSc Econ for services to business and commerce
- Mark Carruthers OBE, DLit for distinction in broadcasting
- Professor Julie Chen, DSc Eng for distinction in engineering
- Professor Linda Colley CBE, DLit for distinction in history
- Lyse Doucet OBE, DUniv for services to broadcasting
- President Zhang Guangjun, DSc for distinction in science
- Dame Judith Hackitt, DSc Eng for distinction in engineering
- Frank Kirkland, DSc Eng for distinction in engineering
- Professor Martin McKee CBE, DMedSc for distinction in medicine and science
- Margaret Murphy, DUniv for distinction in public services
- Eugene Murtagh, DSc Econ for services to business and commerce
- Sean O’Neill, DUniv for distinction in sport
- Richard Parkes MBE, DLit (Mus) for services to music
- Greg Quinn, LLD for distinction in public services
- Jonathan Rea MBE, DUniv for distinction in sport
- Clare Smyth MBE, DUniv for services to the hospitality industry
- Professor Zhenhua Tang, DSSc for distinction in education.
Queen’s University Belfast presents honorary degrees during Summer and Winter Graduation Weeks in July and December.