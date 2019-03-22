Parliament restored by Court of Appeal’s scrapping of no-confidence motion- Vice President Greenidge

Acting President Carl Greenidge Friday night announced that Parliament has been reactivated and the 65-seat National Assembly would soon meet, following the Court of Appeal’s ruling that the no-confidence motion was not validly passed by 33 votes.

“Henceforth, the situation as regards Parliament is restored to the position as at 21st of December prior to the vote. Arrangements will be made for Parliament to meet and to conduct its business unhindered,” Greenidge said on state-owned National Communications Network (NCN) television.

Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justice of Appeal ruled that 34 votes, which constituted an absolute majority, were required to pass the no-confidence motion.

Greenidge said President David Granger and his Cabinet of ministers were now free to meet as they see fit. “There are no barriers to the President and the Cabinet moving forward as they see fit and without unusual hindrances,” the minister said.

The Foreign Minister said with the 2-1 decision of the Court of Appeal, the Guyana government’s relationship with the international community would no longer be under a shadow and questions would not be asked about the legitimacy of the administration.

“The majority decision establishes that the coalition government is legal and lawful and constitutionally remains in office without hindrance or let,” he appealed.

Greenidge appealed to Guyanese to respect the ruling of the Guyana Court of Appeal and should there be further appeals to the Caribbean Court of Justice, “you should remain calm in awaiting the outcome of that process as well”.

“I urge all Guyanese to conduct their business and go about their daily activity with the full confidence that their safety and well-being are assured,” he said.

In December last, then government parliamentarian Charrandass Persaud had voted for the Jagdeo sponsored no-confidence motion, resulting in its passage by 33-32.

From then to now Jagdeo had failed to get the Guyana Elections Commission to prepare to conduct general and regional elections within the 90-day time frame.