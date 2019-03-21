2016 prison fire survivor shot dead; previously charged with murder, robberies

A man, who was accused of a number of armed robberies and murder, was shot dead Thursday afternoon, three years after he and several other prisoners had been injured in a Georgetown Prison fire that killed 17 inmates.

Dead is 26-year old Collis Collison, a clothes vendor of 68 William Street, Kitty.

The Guyana Police Force said he was shot dead on Thursday at about 2:45 pm at Barr Street, Albouystown.

Police said they were on the manhunt for an identified male suspect.

Investigators were told that Collison was standing on Barr Street, Albouystown when a suspect approached him brandishing a firearm, shooting him and fleeing the scene.

Collison was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by a public-spirited citizen.

He died at about 3:26 pm while receiving treatment.

The body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

In 2011, Collison had been charged with robbing incoming passengers at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and two counts of robbery under arms committed on two persons in Linden. Back in 2011, he had been charged with the murder of a Linden businessman Albert “Bolo” Joseph.

He was freed of gun and ammunition possession charges in November 2016.

Collison had been among several prisoners, who had testified in a commission of inquiry into the Georgetown Prison fire in March 2016.