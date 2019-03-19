Talks begin on building renewable energy power plant in Guyana

The Guyana government and a major Japanese solar energy company have opened talk

On Friday, March 15, 2019 a United States, Korean, Malaysian Group named Smart Clearing and Capital Fund met with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Chief Executive Officer of the Hinterland Electrification Company Inc. to discuss investments for renewable energy power plants in Guyana.

The company, government said, is known as a major Japanese Solar energy producer and has executed 3100MW power plant projects in Japan and Korea.

Deliberations will continue within the following months. It is the Ministry’s hope to fulfill President David Granger’s vision to accomplish a 100% renewable economy between 2025 and 2030.

The Ministry welcomes such partnership and investment in the energy sector.