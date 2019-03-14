Roman Catholic’s Father Keith Hardless dies

The Roman Catholic community in Guyana was Thursday plunged into mourning with the passing of one of its well-known priests, Father Keith Hardless.

He was 75 years old.

Father Carl Philadelphia told Demerara Waves Online News that Hardless died at about 4:20 am at Balwant Singh Hospital.

He had been in and out of hospital in recent months due to heart problems.

Up to the time of his passing, Father Hardless was an assistant priest at Sacred Heart, Our Lady of Fatima and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

“(I remember him best) as a servant. Even unto his death, always faithful and serving,” Father Philadelphia said.

The funeral of the late Father Hardless is expected to be held next week when his relatives are expected from overseas.

Father Hardless was born in the United Kingdom and became a naturalised Guyanese.