Senior Counsel Miles Fitzpatrick dies

Prominent Senior Counsel and former politician, Miles Fitzpatrick died Tuesday night at his residence after a period of illness, his son Garry Fitzpatrick confirmed.

He was 83 years old.

No date has been set yet for his final rites, but his son said “we’re going to have a public memorial and the cremation will be private.”

Asked how best will he remember his father, Garry said “in many ways.”

Fitzpatrick had been associated with the People’s Progressive Party from its inception, alongside its co-founders Cheddi and Janet Jagan, and Ashton Chase.

He was a co-founder of the privately-owned Stabroek News newspaper and a partner in the law firm of De Caires, Fitzpatrick and Karran.

Fitzpatrick’s passing brings to four the number of prominent Guyanese legal luminaries who have passed away in recent months. The first was former Attorney General Professor Fenton Ramsahoye in December 2018, Distinguished Law Professor Rudy James and last week Senior Counsel Bernard De Santos.