Kuwait funding study to improve Belfield to Rosignol road

Residents of more than 27 villages along Belfield, East Coast Demerara, to Rosignol, West Coast Berbice, can look forward to improved road access and connectivity as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI) moves to start a technical and economic feasibility study for the redesign of the road network.

The redesign feasibility study for that stretch of the road will be funded under a grant of US$1.6 million (500,000 Kuwaiti Dinars) from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

“The study which will be carried out by MOPI seeks to solve the issues of deteriorating roads, poor drainage and road safety of Belfield to Rosignol. The redesign of the network will ensure enhanced capacity of the roads, strengthen trade and economic development and facilitate new and improved interactions among farming communities. It will also reduce delays and increase user satisfaction,” the Ministry of Finance said.

Kuwait, one of Guyana’s development partners, has over the years assisted government to undertake feasibility studies and designs for the upgrade of road networks within the country.

A similar project, under the Kuwait Fund, was undertaken in 2011 for the upgrade of the Better Hope to Belfield road network on the East Coast Demerara.