BREAKING: Speedboat with 20 passengers caught afire off Waini River mouth

A speedboat ferrying at least 20 Venezuelans and Guyanese to Guyana caught afire Sunday morning off the mouth of the Waini River, police confirmed.

Interior Divisional Police Commander, Kevin Adonis confirmed the incident.

The vessel was reportedly travelling from Venezuela to Pomeroon in Guyana when tragedy struck about 10 miles off the south of the Waini River.

He said a woman, believed to be a Guyanese, with severe burns was admitted to the Mabaruma Hospital.

Other sources said the woman is a Venezuelan.

Unconfirmed reports are that eight other passengers were rescued. Their whereabouts were not immediately known.