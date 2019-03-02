Major drugs raid at Stabroek Market

Dozens of heavily armed uniformed and plainclothes police on Saturday morning swooped down at Stabroek Market and arrested several persons for narcotics possession.

A number of vendors selling a variety of legitimate products were arrested after police allegedly found marijuana in their stalls.

“This is you drugs”, a policeman told a vendor.

Assisted by a sniffer dog to ascertain where narcotics might be hidden, police then broke and entered a number of stalls.

The anti-narcotics operation stretched from nearby the East Bank Demerara bus park to several areas in and around the market.

A number of the policemen and women were wearing body cameras during the operation.