Killed diamond dealer bandit identified; three others arrested

The man, who was shot dead while allegedly attempted to rob a diamond dealership, has been identified as a miner, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said he is 25-year old Henry Johanison.

Investigators were told that he was shot dead inside Kay’s Diamond Enterprise, Lot 288 Middle& Thomas Streets,Georgetown at about 12:10 PM

Three suspected accomplices, who were in a black Fielden wagon outside the building, were arrested and the vehicle held.

“According to the owner,he was in his office conducting business when he received a telephone call from Henry Johanison who told him that he wanted to buy diamonds and about 12:03 hrs ,

Johanison came to the office and spoke to him in general and asked to use the washroom.

Upon his return from the washroom, Johanison pointed a pistol in the direction of owner who was sitting in his chair behind his desk in the office and told him not to move but he instinctively drew his licensed handgun and discharged several rounds in the direction of Johanison who was struck in the upper part of his body and he fell,” police said.

Johanison was pronounced dead.

Police said a 9 mm pistol , along with eight live matching rounds in the magazine and one round in the breech which was allegedly in possession of the deceased, is lodged.