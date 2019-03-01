Pensioner burnt to death in East Demerara fire

A 65-year old woman was burnt to death by fire early Friday morning at her Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara, police said.

She was identified as Rovna Hassian, a pensioner.

The blaze, believed to have been of electrical origin, destroyed the two-flat dwelling house at 22 Non Pariel village.

Owned by Manzoor Rahaman, thr house was insured with Apex Insurance Company.

Investigators were told that electricity supply was restored on Thursday after payments were made by the deceased woman’S son Syed Hassan, a businessman of Atlantic Ville,

Fire fighters contained the blaze to the house and then recovered the woman’s burnt body. “The charred remains of the deceased was found on the lower flat of the building, and was later removed by undertakers of Lyken funeral home and taken to the funeral Parlour awaiting post mortem examination,” police said.

Last month, a woman was also burnt to death in a fire at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.