Berbice CID Police cameras stolen

Unknown persons broke into the Criminal Investigations Department at the New Amsterdam Police Station and stole two cameras, a senior police officer said.

The officer said no evidence was on the cameras and no one has been arrested so far.

“We are looking at everyone,” the officer said when asked whether the suspects were members of the police force or civilians.

The officer said the break-and-enter and larceny occurred some time Thursday night.

Sources said investigators were hoping to gather evidence from nearby surveillance cameras.