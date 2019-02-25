Guyanese charged with murder of Trinidadian doubles vendor

Reproduced from Trinidad’s Daily Express

GUYANESE national Balgobin Doodnath appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with last week’s murder of doubles vendor Dhroop Jagessar.

Jagessar, 22 who lived in Chase Village, was arrested last Tuesday at the Piarco International Airport. He was charged following instructions last Friday by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

Doodnath faced Chaguanas magistrate Aden Stroude who read the murder charge to him.

A State attorney is to be appointed in the case. Stroude adjourned the matter to March 25.