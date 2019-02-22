77 honoured on Guyana’s 49th Republic anniversary

On the occasion of Guyana’d 49th Republic Anniversary , President David Granger- Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana- is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Service of Guyana.
Cacique’s Crown of Honoour
- High Commissioner Frederick Hamley Case
- Charles John Ethelwood Fung-A-Fatt, SC
- Ambassador David Thomas Allan Hales
- Ambassador Sheik Riyad David Insanally
- Ambassador Abdool Halim Majeed
- Monsignor Terrence Montrose
Golden Arrow of Achievement
- Vincent Luther Alexander
- O’Donna Frances Allsopp
- Lorene Evadney Pamela Baird
- Ruth Benjamin-Huntley
- Calvin Benn
- Leslie Thomas Black
- William Andrew Boyle
- Negla Helena Brandis
- Paul Andrew Carto
- Rudolph Othneil Cummings
- Phillip Nessie Bryan Da Silva
- Patrick Reginald Anthony Farnum
- Egbert Harold Field
- Nicholas Fredericks
- Malcolm Jacob Jawaharlal Harripaul
- Vincent Patrick Henry
- Dickson Augustus Hooper
- Leon Rayon Johnson
- Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin
- Patrice Desireé Ann La Fleur
- Carl Chetwyn Lashley
- Derrick Fitzpatrick Lawrence
- Lawrence Hilary London
- Julia Anne Mansell
- Suresh Narine
- Christopher Anthony Nascimento
- Lurlene Anita Nestor
- Maxine Patricia Parris-Aaron
- Rajendra Persaud
- Eric McLauren Phillips
- Sandra Kumarie Shivdat
- Professor Gomathinayagam Subramanian
- Morris Wilson
- Geneveive Whyte-Nedd
- Garfield Ian Colin Wiltshire
- William Henry Woolford
Medal of Service
- Shameeza Baksh
- Tarramattie Persaud Barker
- Roxanne Marilyn Barratt
- Rosemary Nicola Benjamin-Noble
- Donna Annastatia Bowman
- John Randolph Massiah Critchlow
- Jean Marionetta Dorsett
- Hilbert Gardiner Foster
- Gloria Dawn Garraway
- Lawrence Llewlyn Griffith
- Soyinka Ameygo Grogan
- Claudette Anne Patricia Heyliger-Thomas
- Suresh Jagmohan
- Parmeshwar Jagmohan
- Ian Jardine
- Bibi Fazeela Khan
- Nizam Kassim
- Gordon Hubert Kingston
- Kumar Lalbachan
- Peter George Lewis
- Nazrudeen Mohamed
- Terrence Anthony Poole
- Leslie Chrispen Ramalho
- Harripersaud Ramsewack
- Petal Elizabeth Ridley
- Gail Patricia Robinson
- Ramkarran Roopchan
- James Rotry Sampson
- Komal Singh
- Zohora Singh
- Fitzroy Egerton Younge
Military Service Medal
- Lieutenant Colonel Courtney Arthur Byrne
Disciplined Services Medal
- Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Lancelot Alves
- Assistant Commissioner Paul Handel Anthony Langevine
- Divisional Officer Compton Anthony Sparman
His Excellency President Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, offer sincere congratulations to the seventy-seven (77) persons who have been honoured