77 honoured on Guyana’s 49th Republic anniversary

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in News February 22, 2019 0

On the occasion of Guyana’d 49th Republic Anniversary , President David Granger- Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana- is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Service of Guyana.
Cacique’s Crown of Honoour
  • High Commissioner Frederick Hamley Case
  • Charles John Ethelwood Fung-A-Fatt, SC
  • Ambassador David Thomas Allan Hales
  • Ambassador Sheik Riyad David Insanally
  • Ambassador Abdool Halim Majeed
  • Monsignor Terrence Montrose
Golden Arrow of Achievement
  • Vincent Luther Alexander
  • O’Donna Frances Allsopp
  • Lorene Evadney Pamela Baird
  • Ruth Benjamin-Huntley
  • Calvin Benn
  • Leslie Thomas Black
  • William Andrew Boyle
  • Negla Helena Brandis
  • Paul Andrew Carto
  • Rudolph Othneil Cummings
  • Phillip Nessie Bryan Da Silva
  • Patrick Reginald Anthony Farnum
  • Egbert Harold Field
  • Nicholas Fredericks
  • Malcolm Jacob Jawaharlal Harripaul
  • Vincent Patrick Henry
  • Dickson Augustus Hooper
  • Leon Rayon Johnson
  • Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin
  • Patrice Desireé Ann La Fleur
  • Carl Chetwyn Lashley
  • Derrick Fitzpatrick Lawrence
  • Lawrence Hilary London
  • Julia Anne Mansell
  • Suresh Narine
  • Christopher Anthony Nascimento
  • Lurlene Anita Nestor
  • Maxine Patricia Parris-Aaron
  • Rajendra Persaud
  • Eric McLauren Phillips
  • Sandra Kumarie Shivdat
  • Professor Gomathinayagam Subramanian
  • Morris Wilson
  • Geneveive Whyte-Nedd
  • Garfield Ian Colin Wiltshire
  • William Henry Woolford
 
Medal of Service
  • Shameeza Baksh
  • Tarramattie Persaud Barker
  • Roxanne Marilyn Barratt
  • Rosemary Nicola Benjamin-Noble
  • Donna Annastatia Bowman
  • John Randolph Massiah Critchlow
  • Jean Marionetta Dorsett
  • Hilbert Gardiner Foster
  • Gloria Dawn Garraway
  • Lawrence Llewlyn Griffith
  • Soyinka Ameygo Grogan
  • Claudette Anne Patricia Heyliger-Thomas
  • Suresh Jagmohan
  • Parmeshwar Jagmohan
  • Ian Jardine
  • Bibi Fazeela Khan
  • Nizam Kassim
  • Gordon Hubert Kingston
  • Kumar Lalbachan
  • Peter George Lewis
  • Nazrudeen Mohamed
  • Terrence Anthony Poole
  • Leslie Chrispen Ramalho
  • Harripersaud Ramsewack
  • Petal Elizabeth Ridley
  • Gail Patricia Robinson
  • Ramkarran Roopchan
  • James Rotry Sampson
  • Komal Singh
  • Zohora Singh
  • Fitzroy Egerton Younge
Military Service Medal
  • Lieutenant Colonel Courtney Arthur Byrne
Disciplined Services Medal
  • Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Lancelot Alves
  • Assistant Commissioner Paul Handel Anthony Langevine
  • Divisional Officer Compton Anthony Sparman
His Excellency President Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, offer sincere congratulations to the seventy-seven (77) persons who have been honoured
