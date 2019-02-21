Solicitor General never resigned, still on the job – source

Guyana’s Solicitor General, Nigel Hawke has not resigned and is still very much at his desk, a well-placed source at the Attorney General’s Chambers said Thursday.

The source vehemently denied that Hawke even submitted a resignation to the Ministry of Legal Affairs Permanent Secretary but conceded there were “loud discussions” about what transpired at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

Hawke, a former Magistrate in Guyana who recently returned from Belize, played no role in preparing court papers to appeal a High Court decision on the no-confidence motion.

Appellate Court Judge, Rishi Persaud on Wednesday ordered Attorney General Basil Williams to correct mistakes in the court papers before the State’s applications for a stay of the High Court’s decision and a conservatory order could be considered.