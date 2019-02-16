Veteran Guyanese military officer Col. Martindale dies

President David Granger says he is “deeply saddened” at the death of Colonel Cecil Edgar Martindale MSS, MSM, ED, who died Saturday morning at the age of 93 in Toronto, Canada.

Colonel Martindale’s military career started in 1948 when he enlisted in the British Guiana Volunteer Force (BGVF). Three years later, he was commissioned in the rank of Second Lieutenant.

In March 1966, he was seconded from the Public Service to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and appointed Officer Commanding Head Quarter Company 1 GDF. The following year, he was appointed Commanding Officer 2nd Battalion GDF and in December 1971 was recalled to the Public Service.

Colonel Martindale however, returned to military service when he was appointed Commandant, Guyana Peoples Militia in May 1976.

He was the recipient of several military awards: The Military Service Star, the Military Service Medal, the Military Efficiency Medal, The Border Defence Medal, The Independence Medal and the Efficiency Decoration.

Colonel Martindale contributed immensely to the development of the Reserves and was the First Commandant of the Guyana Peoples Militia.

In over 40 years of military service to Guyana, Colonel Martindale enriched the life and development of the Defence Forces, and in recognition of his exemplary service, the GDF Staff School, Colonel Cecil Martindale Command and Staff School, was named in his honour.

President Granger extends heartfelt sympathy to Colonel Martindale’s wife Bernice, children Melanie and Noel, and other relatives.