Venezuelans in makeshift houses on East Coast Demerara seashore to be removed

Guyanese authorities were Tuesday preparing to relocate a number of persons believed to be Venezuelans who have set up makeshift houses along the seashore at Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara.

The Ministry of the Presidency said the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) were “standing by to render assistance in terms of relocating these displaced persons.”

A senior Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) administration official said at least five structures were seen there about two weeks ago and it is believed that a number of the occupants are in the field of construction.

The National Multi-Sectoral Coordinating Committee says it has “noted with concern” reports of the group there and since then the Region 4 administration and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have been paying attention to the occurrence.

Meanwhile, the Committee was informed that the number of Venezuelan migrants in Guyana stands at 4, 421.

The Government said a new Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted by the IOM in the Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region 2) and Cuyuni- Mazaruni Regions (Regions 7) showed a continuation of the trend of the migrants being mostly females between ages 18 and 30, the majority of whom have completed secondary education. “Additionally, income generation and employment opportunities remain at the top of the list of needs of migrants at this time,” the Ministry of the Presidency added.

Government, meanwhile, announced that the IOM, in the coming weeks train representatives of the various agencies in the areas of camp management and camp coordination and trafficking, smuggling and exploitation of migrants.

Meanwhile, over the past two weeks the CDC distributed 150 food hampers at Kaikan (Region Seven), 30 food and non-food items in Khan’s Hill, Barima-Waini (Region One) and 22 food and hygiene kits at Imbotero, Region One.

Additionally, over 800 non-food hampers have been sent to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Base Camp Everaad to be distributed in Region One. Moreover, the CDC’s work with regard to migrant relief, has attracted the support of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.