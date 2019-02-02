Guyana’s oil spill response capacity gets a joint venture boost

The GAICO Construction Incorporated has signed a joint venture partnership with the Corena Group, to develop and provide oil spill response and waste management services in light of the country’s upcoming Oil and Gas industry.

The partnership will enable the provision of oil spill response packages, oil spill emergency and Host Nation Support (HNS) response standby services, training and consultancy services and hazardous and non-hazardous waste management services. It includes the employment of fifteen to twenty persons.

At the signing, GAICO’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Komal Singh noted that this agreement is a historic one not only for the company but for the capacity building locally with regard to both human and capital.

“Over the last two years, GAICO construction has launched an oil spill response service in Guyana which has added to our existing civil works and marine department that we have… The venture there is to see how we can assist and support oil spill response services locally… We have recognised as a company we need to develop more and expand on our capacity as it relates to oil spill response,” Singh was quoted as saying by government’s Department of Public Information.

He said the agency is currently consulting with relevant stakeholders such as CDC, to offer assistance through capacity building workshops and studies.

Group Development Director of Corena Group, Thomas Field said with more than 35-years of experience; his company has both regional and international experience to share with GAICO Construction, as well as others, to propel the oil and gas industry.

Corena group was established following more than 35 of Lamor Corporation continuous investment in building a global service organisation. Late 2015, the decision was taken to create a standalone company encompassing the extensive experience, expertise and resources that have been developed over the past decades to establish Corena Group AB. Activities span across Africa, Europe, Middle East, Far East, CIS, Central America and South America.