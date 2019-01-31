No-confidence motion valid; President, Cabinet should resign; Attorney General applies for stay

Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire on Thursday ruled that the no-confidence motion was validly passed.

In that regard, she said the President and Cabinet would have to resign and pave the way for elections within 90 days.

The 90-day period expires on March 19.

The Guyana Elections Commission will next week present optional timeframes for holding elections.

The constitution provides for the timeframe to be altered by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly.

Attorney General Basil Williams applied for a stay of the judgement and a conservatory order for the government to remain in office until the appeals are heard before the Caribbean Court of Justice.

The Chief Justice said the absolute majority in Guyana’s 65-member National Assembly is 33 and so the motion was passed by the required number of votes. She said the Vanuatu case is not applicable because that Parliament is an even number of 52 and so an absolute majority would be 50 percent plus 1.

Responding to the Attorney General’s application, the Chief Justice advised that an appeal be filed. She said there could not be a stay and conservatory order into the answers sought.

The Chief Justice noted that dual citizens elected to sit in the National Assembly is unconstitutional. At the same time, she noted that proceedings of the National Assembly are not invalidated as a result of ineligible persons being parliamentarians. This in view of then government parliamentarian Charrandas Persaud, a Guyanese-Canadian, who voted for the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion.

On the question of Persaud failing to inform the House Speaker, Dr. Barton Scotland, of his intention to no longer support the list, she said that did not affect the validity of his status as a parliamentarian.