Person threatening School of the Nations willing to open negotiations with police; police ready to talk

The Guyana Police Force stands ready to meet with the person, who has been issuing violent threats to School of The Nations, after the individual said he/she was willing to open negotiations with police for protection because his/her colleagues have turned against him/her , a senior police officer said.

“The force is prepared to meet with this individual but to make a public statement at this time is premature

Taking the safety of the individual into account,” Deputy Police Commissioner, Lyndon Alves told Demerara Waves Online News.

The threats that have been circulating on Social Media platforms are believed to be linked to the shooting of School of the Nations Principal, Brian O’Toole. The school has since decided to cancel classes until February 4, 2019.

“School will be closed for the rest of the week until Monday 4th February as we put things in place to ensure the security of all on campus. The Administration will meet with parents/guardians before Monday to give an update and share our plans to move forward. Teachers will be in school from 9 to 2 everyday in case students or parents need support of any kind,” School of the Nations said in a brief statement to parents.

Meanwhile, the so far anonymous person, who preferred to be called ‘Kira’ suggested that his or her life was now in jeopardy,but there was no clear indication that he or she wanted to surrender.

The individual claims his life is in danger and his colleagues, who have planned “to do something more extreme than I will ever attempt”, “have turned their blade against me as a form to silence me”.

The person challenged the Guyana Police Force to publicly state that they would be willing to talk with him or her after which he or she would reveal his contact information and identity. “If the police publicly announces that they have read my posts and are willing to cooperate in any way, I will then make another post, detailing the ways you will be able to contact me. I will also reveal my identity,” the person said.

At the same time, he said if the police attempts to trace him, he would cancel the “proposed negotiations”.

“I was only going to be an advocate for them and a misdirection for their crimes but now I fear for my life…I will cooperate with police in exchange for protection,” the person who prefers to be called “Kira” said in the latest post believed to have been made on Facebook, screen-grabbed and circulated via WhatsApp and other Social Media platforms.

The person claimed he or she knows there is a plot to blow up the school within two weeks. “They have this in other areas too. This is not a threat. This is something I know for sure. I have seen their methods and plans,” the person states.

Dr. O’Toole is in a city hospital recovering from gunshot injuries that he sustained when someone ambushed him outside the door to his residence at about 9:45 Sunday night. The school has been closed for a second straight day, as parents demand concrete information from the administration about the security measures that have been put in place.

School of The Nations should have reopened its doors on Tuesday, but after parents insisted that security and emergency measures be disclosed the administration buckled and closed the institution for a second straight day.