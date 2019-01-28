Post mortem on Mae’s student fails to show cause of death

A post mortem was unable to determine the cause of death of the 15-year old female student of Mae’s School, Subryanville, Georgetown, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said “the cause of death is undetermined” based on an autopsy done on the body of Vanica Schultz.

The post mortem was done Monday by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh.

Police said body contents, blood and urine samples were extracted to be tested and analyzed.

The body was handed over to relatives for burial.

Schultz had reportedly ingested carbon tablets and succumbed on her way to hospital last week.