Town Clerk Royston King fired

Town Clerk Royston King has been fired from the post after he refused to respond to questions posed to him by the Local Government Commission emerging from the recent independent commission of inquiry into the operations of the City’s administration, sources said.

After the Commission of Inquiry conducted by Retired Chancellor of the Judiciary, Charles Kennard uncovered several alleged misconduct, including the lease of land that did not belong to the Council, the Local Government Commission summoned King to respond to a number of the allegations.

However, Commission sources said King refused to respond to any of the questions that were posed to him as part of a process that was aimed at giving him a fair hearing. He was then fired on Wednesday, January 25, 2019.

The Commission of Inquiry had recommended that King be cited for “gross misconduct, abuse of office, recklessness, dishonesty, conspiracy and misappropriation of funds”.

Before King had begun his testimony, his Attorney-at-Law Maxwell Edwards had unsuccessfully challenged the legality of the Commission of Inquiry.

King was axed after working with the municipal administration for at least 25 years, first as an environmental health officer and later the public relations officer.

After a no-confidence motion had been passed against then Town Clerk, Carol Sooba by the Council during the mayoralty of Hamilton Green, King succeeded her.

However, the Commission of Inquiry also heard that, as Town Clerk, he had allegedly removed vendors from the Stabroek Market Square and Robb and Alexander Streets area without council’s knowledge or approval.

Under King’s administrative stewardship, the Commission of Inquiry had heard that City Hall had for several months could not pay staff on time on top of owing the Guyana Revenue Authority income tax and the National Insurance Scheme for social security that had been deducted from salaries. A number of pensioners had also taken the stand and complained that they had not been receiving their benefits.

King’s name had also been called in connection with the now stalled controversial metered parking project which had sparked off weekly protests by the mainly the business community.