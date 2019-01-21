Contractor killed after intervening in domestic argument

Police are investigating the murder of a contractor/ shop-owner was late Sunday night stabbed to death outside his residence, police said.

Dead is 48-year old Godfrey Phillip of 3028 ‘D’ Field Sophia, East Coast Demerara.

The Guyana Police Force said st about 11:45 Sunday night, Phillip, who also operates a shop at his residence, was in the process of closing the business when the suspect and his (suspect) reputed wife had an argument.

Phillip intervened and the suspect of Pike Street, Sophia, became enraged, whipped out a knife and allegedly stabbed Phillip in the abdomen, police said.

The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the suspect, who fled the scene, is being sought.