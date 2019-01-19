Anil Nandlall disappointed; Irfan Ali, Jagdeo tout youth, experience, teamwork

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) presidential candidate Irfan Ali- hours after he was elected by a wide margin against prominent Attorney-at-Law Anil Nandlall- touted his youthfulness and experience in the finance sector as major advantages going into the next general elections.

“The very fact that our party leadership has elected a young person shows that our party is committed to young people, not only by talk but by action,” said Ali, 41, a former Finance Ministry project official.

Saying he was “extremely humbled” by being elected as the presidential candidate and he would be taking up the challenge “very seriously” to deliver key and essential services to all Guyanese. His priorities are fast-tracking the Public Sector Investment Programme, curbing rising debt, increasing job opportunities, and developing transformative projects through the oil and gas sector. “The experience I have had in government allows me the opportunity to work alongside my team, the broader PPP team, in moving Guyana forward for the betterment and improvement of the lives of all,” said Ali, a former Minister of Housing, Water, Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

Ali shrugged off concerns that he would be overshadowed by PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, instead saying that the former Guyanese leader is an “asset” and he would be facing the polls under the umbrella of teamwork that would develop a manifesto. “I see myself as being part of a team and I see the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party as a great asset to Guyana. I see him as a great asset to the party. I see him as someone who has served tremendously well and someone who has a lot to offer and I don’t know what you meant by pulling strings,” he said. Ali added that his ministerial performance at the Ministry of Housing and Water “would tell you about my independence”

“This is a team approach. This is not an Irfan Ali approach. This is a team approach to government. This is a PPP approach implementing the policies and programmes and manifesto of the PPP. At the end of the day, the people will judge us based on our ability and our effectively we implement our manifesto,” said Ali who is currently the opposition’s Shadow Finance Minister and Chairman of the bipartisan Public Accounts Committee.

Asked whether he thought his credibility would be affected by questions being raised about the authenticity of his academic qualifications and alleged fraudulent sale of lands to government officials totalling GYD$174 million, he said “I am very confident in who I am” and he would be releasing more transcripts of “everything I have completed over the years. “I want to assure you that I am very confident about my qualifications,” he said.

PPP General Secretary, Jagdeo declined to confirm the widely-held view that he backed Ali. At the same time he lauded the newly-minted presidential candidate for his ministerial performance and political mobilisation in Region Three (West Demerara/Essequibo Islands).

Nandlall, for his part, expressed disappointment that he lost in his bid to lead the PPP to the polls either this year or next year depending on the outcome and time when ultimately the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) rules on the validity of the no-confidence motion that was passed 33-32 in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018.