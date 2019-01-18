GCAA says all Cessna Caravan planes declared “safe for use”

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Friday declared all Cessna Caravan aircraft “safe for use” after Airworthiness Inspectors completed their investigation and inspections of all those planes at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara,

“Following the submission of their findings, the Director General of the GCAA, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, has lifted the suspension which was instituted earlier in the week, effectively giving the operators the green light to continue using this type of aircraft as part of their fleet,: the GCAA said Friday.

On Wednesday January 16, the left main landing gear of aircraft C208B belonging to Air Services Limited, collapse while being loaded at the Ogle Airport. The Director General issued the suspension of all flights using the Caravans until the inspections were completed. The suspension was given in the interest of safety for the flying public.

Col. Field promised that more in-depth inspection of these aircraft will be conducted at a later date.

There are 16 Caravana planes operating out of the Eugene F. Correia ‘Ogle’ Airport.